Young Crusaders down Comets for third straight win

“We knew we were going to have to withstand pressure the whole game,” Comet coach Kyle Courtney said. “I thought we did a nice job the first half, but we had a stretch of turnovers at the end of the half that hurt us.”

Things went from bad to worse for the Comets when Red Cloud outscored Christian 18-7 over the first 5-1/2 minutes of the third quarter to take control of the game.

The Crusaders, who struggled shooting the ball during the first half, stayed patient while shooting over the Comets. That persistence paid off from the get-go of the third period.

Big Horn hit two 3-pointers early in Red Cloud’s third-quarter run. Adriano Rama, who led all scorers with 19 points, hit from beyond the arc midway through the run and point guard Beau Donovan capped the scoring surge with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 48-35 with 2:23 to play in the quarter.

“It really sparked all of us,” said Big Horn, who finished with 17 points. “If one of us isn’t hitting, we trust each other and know that one of us will. So we just got to keep the ball moving, get a good look and knock it down.”