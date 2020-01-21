Young Crusaders down Comets for third straight win

Keep a close eye on the Red Cloud Crusaders. They’ve done some growing up after a 4-4 start to the season.
Though starting three underclassmen, Red Cloud showed patience, persistence and pressure at critical moments as the Crusaders downed Rapid City Christian 71-51 in boys' basketball action Tuesday at Christian’s gymnasium.
“I love this group,” said Red Cloud coach Christian McGhee, who is in his eighth year coaching the Crusaders. “We have two seniors — they start and play a lot — but we’ve got guys that haven’t played before. They’re coming in, they don’t know any better so they just keep going. There are no egos.”
Christian struggled to get its offense on track, largely because of the man-trap full-court press Red Cloud threw at the Comets. The Crusaders pressured Christian into 27 turnovers, and most resulted in Red Cloud getting quality looks at its offensive end.
“We’ve been working on a new defense, working to keep the ball to one side,” Jarron Big Horn said of the Crusaders’ press. “Put some pressure on them and make them dribble. It’s really coming together pretty nice.”
The Comets held a 24-19 lead with just over three minutes to play in the first half, but the Crusaders took advantage of some loose possessions by Christian and closed the second quarter on an 11-2 run to go to the break leading 30-26.
“We knew we were going to have to withstand pressure the whole game,” Comet coach Kyle Courtney said. “I thought we did a nice job the first half, but we had a stretch of turnovers at the end of the half that hurt us.”
Things went from bad to worse for the Comets when Red Cloud outscored Christian 18-7 over the first 5-1/2 minutes of the third quarter to take control of the game.
The Crusaders, who struggled shooting the ball during the first half, stayed patient while shooting over the Comets. That persistence paid off from the get-go of the third period.
Big Horn hit two 3-pointers early in Red Cloud’s third-quarter run. Adriano Rama, who led all scorers with 19 points, hit from beyond the arc midway through the run and point guard Beau Donovan capped the scoring surge with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 48-35 with 2:23 to play in the quarter.
“It really sparked all of us,” said Big Horn, who finished with 17 points. “If one of us isn’t hitting, we trust each other and know that one of us will. So we just got to keep the ball moving, get a good look and knock it down.”
Christian scored the last four points of the third quarter to get within 50-41 of Red Cloud. Then early in the fourth, a pull-up jumper by the Comets’ Sam Schlabach and two free throws from teammate Ethan Wipf cut the Crusaders’ lead to 54-47.
Just as Christian seemed to gain some momentum, Red Cloud’s Riyen Carlow hit a jumper just ahead of the shot clock expiring and Donovan and Rama hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Crusaders were off and running again, building their lead to 62-47 lead with 4-1/2 minutes to play.
“We wanted to get a hand up on their shooters, and I thought we did a good job of that the first half,” said Courtney, who noted his team has struggled at the defensive end the last three games. “The second half, they were able to hit a couple deep threes, good shots, but we had a couple defensive breakdowns that contributed to that.”
Jack Roisum and Wipf were the only two Comets to score in double figures. Both ended the night with 11 points.
Donovan chipped in 10 points for the Crusaders (7-4). Rama finished with four 3-pointers and Big Horn made three from behind the arc for Red Cloud, which takes on Custer at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Christian (6-3) plays its third game in four days Thursday when the Comets host Bennett County. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.