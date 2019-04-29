She’s young, but Tiffany Johnson is no stranger to the stage.
In the early pursuit of a musical career that includes her own songwriting, Johnson is a 15-year-old Stevens High School freshman who spent part of last month rubbing shoulders in Nashville, Tenn. with fellow songwriters and industry insiders.
Johnson, accompanied by her parents Ross and Tonya Johnson, attended the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to hone her skills and make some connections.
“It was such a cool experience,” said Johnson, who began writing at the age of 8 and has accompanied her father, Ross Johnson, onstage with his band The Lonely Rangers. She often accompanies herself on guitar, a skill she continues to sharpen with lessons.
At Tin Pan South, Johnson was a standout, thanks to a song she wrote and recorded called “Paralyzed.”
The first two days of the festival included workshops and seminars about writing techniques, marketing and business. The following four days included writers rounds, where professional songwriters would tell the story behind the song they wrote and then perform it on stage.
At the close of the first half of the seminar, Paralyzed was chosen “Best of” in Tin Pan South. The top 24 songs were chosen by Nashville Songwriters Association International staff and then the top 12 were voted on by all seminar attendees. The “Best of” winners performed their song live at the opening night writer’s round at the Douglas Corner Café in Nashville.
The competition was determined by blind audition.
“The writer’s name, gender, and age were omitted, so she was competing with other songwriters that were much older than her,” Tonya said. “It really was quite an amazing experience for her to be among so many talented people and a true honor for her song to be selected.”
Paralyzed is an outsider’s view of watching someone in an unhealthy relationship, Johnson said. She wrote it several months ago.
“Love can be blind and this song is about a relationship that’s just not good,” she said. “It’s seeing someone fall apart because of it.”
Writing it was one thing, she said. Performing it in the middle of Nashville – the country’s premier city for up and coming country artists – was another thing.
“I was actually really nervous,” she said. “It makes you feel so vulnerable because it’s so personal. I was speaking the truth I saw. When I saw that everyone really related to it, it helped me relax.”
Her father understands the nerves, but his emotion was clear as he listened to his daughter at the café.
“I was just beaming,” he said. “It was pretty awesome. You get emotional.”
Ross said they will support Tiffany as she continues to work toward her goals. She has recorded more than a dozen songs, has several music videos on YouTube, participates in the Dahl Arts Center’s Young Emerging Artist Series concerts and has a live recorded album titled “See Clearly Again.”
“She’s been working at this for a long time,” Ross said. “We’re guiding her as much as we can. The journey right now is in the songwriting.”
It’s why they support her as much as possible as she continues to attend songwriting festivals, including the Wild West Songwriters Festival in Deadwood.
Johnson said she will continue to lean on the Nashville experience as she writes more songs and looks forward to the release of “Paralyzed” on all streaming services, included iTunes, May 2.
“I want a career in music,” she said. “I want to tour the country and sing my own songs. I loved Nashville so much. You would think that it would be cut throat and competitive, but people really want to help each other. And music is everywhere.”
It feels natural to be around people who love music as much as she does.
“I got my first guitar when I was 8, for my birthday,” she said. “Music has just always been a part of my life.”
Her father, who continues to play locally in his band, understands the draw and said they will continue to cheer her on.
“She has big dreams and we’re helping her as much as we can,” he said.