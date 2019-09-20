Don’t let Caleb Barber’s age deceive you.
He may not be old enough to legally drink alcohol, but he can work on your car or light truck if it needs repairs to its brakes, engine or suspension.
“Lots of time when people take a car to a mechanic, age is a big factor on how they perceive them. I have 4-1/2 years experience. I’m insured. I’m backed up,” said Barber, owner-operator of Bert’s Brakes and Automotive, which has been open since July at 2930 Cambell St., Suite 3 in the Zig’s Plaza Business Park.
Barber, 18, graduated last spring from Rapid City Christian High School and, foregoing any training or formal certification as an auto mechanic, opened his own auto repair shop with tools he purchased using the proceeds from his earlier ventures, including buying and selling cars and cutting firewood.
This was not a spur-of-the-moment call or a decision taken lightly, he said.
He considered attending a vocational-technical school for automotive tech but was advised that he already had the knowledge.
“I had a quite a few mechanic friends say ‘you know more than enough, don’t waste your time on a technical school,’ is what they were saying,” he said.
Barber also looked at an apprenticeship at an established shop. Several businesses expressed interest, but Barber said they would have started him at a minimum salary for up to a year or more.
“I was bringing 15 grand in tools into the shop,” he said. “I didn’t want to work for minimum.”
Barber was raised on a ranch southeast of Rapid City and learned to drive and work on cars long before he was able to get a driver's license.
“I had a little money in the bank, and I had a quite a few people that said if I ever opened a shop, 'I’m taking my business to you,'” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
His dad and grandfather lent their business experience to Caleb’s venture.
“I’ve done more things in the last five years that were business-oriented, including cutting firewood and repairing and selling used cars,” he said.
The business name, Bert’s Brakes and Automotive, comes from a nickname he had as a young boy.
The first few weeks after he opened were pretty slim, he said.
“I bet I had one customer,” he said. “It was scary. When you put that much money on the line, you hope and pray it goes well."
“The first two weeks were pretty bad, then by week three word spreads a little bit more. You get more friends and family telling people about you,” he said.
For now at least, Barber wants to keep things simple both from the automotive repair and financial standpoint. He owns the tools in his shop and the business is debt free, he said.
He can perform most automotive and light truck repairs, short of complete engine overhauls, tune-ups or anything to do with diesel vehicles.
His plan is to remain the sole owner and employee, keeping his overhead expenses low and passing the savings on to customers.
Barber said he wakes up each day happy to go to work.
“It’s the best feeling in the world when you can take something that’s totally broken and make it run like a champ,” he said. “I just enjoy doing it.”