Young volunteers prepare backpacks for Feeding South Dakota on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

As Anna Roller helped to package food in Rapid City for Feeding South Dakota’s BackPack Program, she didn’t think of the activity as an abstract exercise.

“A couple of my friends use it,” said Anna, who’s 13. “I like seeing them go home knowing that I helped pack some of their (food).”

About 20 people were helping with the work Monday morning, and organizers were expecting around 40 volunteers throughout the two shifts during the day. Their service was part of Feeding South Dakota’s “Bring Your Child to Serve Day,” planned in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event was designed to open the door to young volunteers with the hope they'll come back.

“This is a way to highlight the opportunity for kids 11 and up to volunteer for us not just this day but any day,” Megan Kjose, development director for Feeding South Dakota, told the Journal last week.

Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, said in a statement that Martin Luther King Jr. Day was “an excellent opportunity for families to volunteer together.” A news release from Feeding South Dakota also observed “the importance of ... bringing to life Dr King’s vision of neighbors working together to build a better future.”

This is the first time Feeding South Dakota has conducted “Bring Your Child to Serve Day.”

Patrick Bierle, distribution center coordinator for Feeding South Dakota, said Monday that the organization currently prepares about 1,400 bags per week in western South Dakota for the BackPack Program. As explained on Feeding South Dakota’s website, the program provides food for children they can take home on weekends and holidays – a key supplement to the food they receive in school.

Bierle noted several sources of donations received by Feeding South Dakota, including both financial and food-based. The organization also receives food from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, he explained, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We accept all food donations, and it all goes to good use,” Bierle said. But he also noted that Feeding South Dakota can make especially efficient use of financial donations.

“Bring Your Child to Serve Day” comes after the holiday season – a time when donations tend to slow down a bit, explained Bierle.

Bierle noted, too, that the presence of younger volunteers creates a chance for some additional education about hunger in the community.

“They may not know the issues people are facing, and this will give them an insight of what we do and who we do this for,” he said, speaking in Feeding South Dakota’s Rapid City distribution center.

A few feet away, a gathering of volunteers was working swiftly, sorting cereal, milk, fruits, soup, vegetables and other items and placing them into packages. A combination of children and adults were synchronizing their work along a kind of assembly line, with a goal of packing 2,000 bags – with the help of another volunteer shift – by the end of the day.

Jessica Owczarek has come to volunteer with Feeding South Dakota a few times, initially at the urging of a friend.

“I like to be able to get the community the food that they need,” she said. “But also, the assembly line thing is kind of fun.”

Her daughter, Evalynn Owczarek, was eager to accompany her on Monday.

“I wanted to see what it was all about, and I also wanted to help all the kids who didn’t have food because it made me feel really sad to think about them,” said Evalynn, who’s 11. “It makes me happy that we’re doing this for them.”

At the other end of the line was Anna’s mother, Cary Combs. An educator at Robbinsdale Elementary School in Rapid City, Combs said she was especially drawn to the BackPack Program because she sees first-hand the difference the work makes. Along with the other adults who were serving, she was glad to be able to make helping out a kind of family endeavor.

“Our kids benefit where I work,” Combs said. “I enjoy helping with that, and it’s nice to be able to do it with the whole family. I’ve got all three of my kids here.”

People can contact Feeding South Dakota by calling 605.348.2689 in Rapid City or by visiting the organization's main website at https://feedingsouthdakota.org/.

