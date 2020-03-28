Young woman is first confirmed COVID-19 case in Clay County

A young woman is the first person to test positive for the coronavirus in Clay County, according to an email obtained by the Journal.

The positive case was announced Saturday afternoon by the University of South Dakota in an email sent to all USD students. The case has not yet been listed on the Department of Health's COVID-19 website, which was last updated Saturday morning.

The woman is between 20 and 30, likely contracted the virus through travel and is self-quarantining at home, the email says. The email does not say if the woman is a USD student or which city she lives in, but said that no one who lives in the USD residence halls has tested positive.

The woman had mild symptoms, was tested through Sanford's curbside testing site, and received her results in less than 24 hours, the email says. She never entered the Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.

The DOH is in contact with the woman in order to determine the level of exposure to other community members, and her health is being monitored by the DOH and Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.

As of Saturday, the woman is one of 20 people to be tested in Vermillion. Three of those tests are still pending.

South Dakota currently has 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.