Your Two Cents for April 1

In all due respect Mr. Mayor. I am a landlord and have given many of my tenants a break over the years, maybe you should keep your mouth closed about what I should or should not do about my tenants' ability to pay or not. How about you talk to the state leaders about lowering the property taxes for non-owner occupied properties?

The NRA should not be allowed to influence, let alone provide language to a bill taking advantage of this health crisis. Shame on our legislators for endorsing this.

How much do the NRA and other gun-owner groups pay our legislators? First try and take off sales tax on guns and ammo, then stopping the governor from being able to close gun stores during the pandemic; it's that or the legislators have an unhealthy relationship with guns.

Huge thank you to all the workers that continue to stock shelves, check us out, and provide our medication and more. I can see the stress on your faces, without you we would be hard pressed to make it through our daily lives. Everyone remember to tell them on your next shopping trip.

