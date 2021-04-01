 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 1

Two Cents

I wish Kristi Noem would get as excited about the obscene property assessments and taxes in the Black Hills as she does about the saw mill. If you want to go broke after retirement get a spot in the Hills with a few trees, that should do it.

Hey Kristi, John, Mike and Dusty, do all of you still think that we need fireworks at Mount Rushmore this summer?

Native Americans have been plenty cancelled because European Americans named historical sites to suit themselves. It's time we learn the canceled Native American history by giving them a turn at naming, so that a more informed understanding of our history can be learned by all of us.

I respect peaceful and law-abiding protesters, however, Mr. Tilsen and the NDN Collective did not abide even by the parameters he negotiated, let alone SD laws. If we don't enforce laws, especially felonies, how can we expect people to respect and obey our laws?

