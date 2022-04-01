Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Protect Rapid Creek with a vengeance and start work on bringing water from the Missouri River.

The argument that Jason Ravnsborg would be serving jail time for vehicular homicide if he were a Democrat is specious. You must be too young to remember Ted Kennedy.

Based on the testimony and questioning of SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by some of the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Committee needs to be sworn in like Judge Jackson was, "to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

Anyone that complains about 'handouts" has never missed a meal or lost their home and had to sleep in a car – if they were fortunate enough to have a car. For a state that prides itself on Christian values, I sure hear a lot of people complain about feeding the hungry, caring for the sick and giving clothes to those in need.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0