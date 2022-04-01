 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 1

  • 0
Two Cents

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Protect Rapid Creek with a vengeance and start work on bringing water from the Missouri River.

The argument that Jason Ravnsborg would be serving jail time for vehicular homicide if he were a Democrat is specious. You must be too young to remember Ted Kennedy.

Based on the testimony and questioning of SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by some of the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Committee needs to be sworn in like Judge Jackson was, "to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

Anyone that complains about 'handouts" has never missed a meal or lost their home and had to sleep in a car – if they were fortunate enough to have a car. For a state that prides itself on Christian values, I sure hear a lot of people complain about feeding the hungry, caring for the sick and giving clothes to those in need.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

High tech golf sports bar opening

High tech golf sports bar opening

Black Hills golfers never have to miss a game again because of bad weather. X Golf Rapid City is bringing year-round, indoor high-tech golfing…

Watch Now: Related Video

Indigenous leaders optimistic about papal apology, reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News