Your Two Cents for April 10

Two Cents

Simply attempting to affix blame on the Department of Agriculture for perceived past failings is not productive. All we can do now is to learn from the past, plan for the future and move forward from where we are today.

Promoting a man that just recklessly killed someone is a great PR move by the Army Reserves.

In response to Deb Baker’s news release regarding her running for school board, I’d like to point out that while administrators are not elected they have the degrees and training that make them experts in education.

"Maintaining" the Black Hills forest is not "natural." Look at pictures from 150 years ago. Maintaining overgrowth causes problems like the bark beetle. Requiring an act of Congress to cut a tree is the problem. 

Since school is in session only 80% of the time, I would like a 20% reduction in my school taxes. I shouldn’t have to pay for empty buildings.

To the gentleman concerned with the southern border: have no fear women have been multi-tasking since the dawn of time. VP Harris is more than capable of handling more than one thing at a time, even if you can’t.

