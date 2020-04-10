Your Two Cents for April 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Where on earth is Gov. Noem getting her virus modeling from? She is telling us that almost 85% of South Dakotans are going to get this virus vs. the low percentages in much more populated states? Being proactive and cautious is prudent; however, she also needs to be credible and eliminate the fearmongering.

All businesses are essential to someone like the owner, the employees and their families and customers. Looks like the cure is going to be more devastating than the problem as the problem is nature-caused.

Noem's dilemma. SD relies on sales tax revenue. 80th Sturgis rally is biggest 10-day take but comes with guaranteed virus spread to aging population.

Do you understand what “exponential increase” vs “exploding across SD” means? I would say an overnight increase of 73 cases, vs 40 cases the previous 24-hour period, is an exponential increase.

Let’s face it, sooner or later we’ll all be exposed; some of will have no symptoms, some will die since there is no reliable treatment yet. There may or may not be a vaccine in a year, but we can’t shut down the country that long.

