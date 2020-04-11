Your Two Cents for April 11

Thanks to the supermarkets, their employees, truckers, warehouse workers, farmers and all the others in the food chain for supplying us with food in this COVID-19 crisis. We couldn't live without you.
To those of you who say the prevention for COVID-19 is worse than the problem, I wonder how you will feel when your loved one is in the hospital and on a respirator. Dead is forever — no second chances.
What is the point of wearing a mask if you’re not going to wear gloves? You do know that your uncovered hands will be touching your mask when you take it off.
Has anybody ever seen a crowd at the West Boulevard North yard waste site? Sure glad that hot spot is closed.
I would guess that the people saying the cure for COVID-19 is worse than the disease have never had the disease.
Buy my family food or pay property taxes? The state, the county, whomever we all need to sacrifice. Give us a break.
Does anyone believe locking up all the bathrooms and funneling people into just a couple porta potties is a smart idea? This is a disservice to the residents of this town.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.