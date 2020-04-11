Your Two Cents for April 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to the supermarkets, their employees, truckers, warehouse workers, farmers and all the others in the food chain for supplying us with food in this COVID-19 crisis. We couldn't live without you.

To those of you who say the prevention for COVID-19 is worse than the problem, I wonder how you will feel when your loved one is in the hospital and on a respirator. Dead is forever — no second chances.

What is the point of wearing a mask if you’re not going to wear gloves? You do know that your uncovered hands will be touching your mask when you take it off.

Has anybody ever seen a crowd at the West Boulevard North yard waste site? Sure glad that hot spot is closed.

I would guess that the people saying the cure for COVID-19 is worse than the disease have never had the disease.

Buy my family food or pay property taxes? The state, the county, whomever we all need to sacrifice. Give us a break.

Does anyone believe locking up all the bathrooms and funneling people into just a couple porta potties is a smart idea? This is a disservice to the residents of this town.

