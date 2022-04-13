 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 13

I am absolutely ashamed that 31 legislators, nearly half of the men and women that took an oath under God to uphold the law, voted to exempt our attorney general from the law.

Taffy Howard is running against Dusty Johnson to be South Dakota’s only US congressional representative yet she doesn’t have the backbone to vote yes or no on Ravnsborg's impeachment. 

The problem with too many voters today is that they are so misinformed. The state does not employ any elementary or secondary teachers. They are employed and paid by the school district for whom they work.

It's not wise to tell South Dakota's overworked, underpaid teachers to find another job is they don't like the government telling them how to teach. Instead, let's ask government to work with and appreciate the wonderful, caring teachers we have.

I enjoyed the article about Rapid City greed. It's the same old story — things are done to benefit the few, not the whole, just like with our Vision Fund money.

