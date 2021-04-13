 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 13

Your Two Cents for April 13

Two Cents

The Legislature passes a state law forcing women who choose to continue the tradition of dropping their middle name in favor of their married name to pay greater than $70 in fees, publish the changes in the newspaper for four weeks, and appear in court. Absolutely gobsmacked by this sexist bill and know the backed-up court system will be as well.

Boy, I wish all I had to worry about was the high school prom and five-day school weeks.

I see the South Dakota governor is in Florida this weekend campaigning for herself. Meanwhile, back home Thom and Miller are doing the governor’s bidding by suing us over Amendment A and the voters are paying both sides to do so.

John Thune on Fox News Sunday, what a joke not supporting an infrastructure bill due to his corporation buddies not paying their share of taxes and not pouring dollars into his re-election. As always, putting himself in front of the citizens of South Dakota.

We might not have so many plastic bags flying around if stores charged you for them. Stores here charge a lot for their cloth ones.

