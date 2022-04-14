 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 14

Two Cents

A majority of SD House Republicans voted against impeaching Ravnsborg. He was impeached thanks to Democrats pushing the vote over the finish line. Guess we know who really is about holding people accountable.  

Impeachment by one vote? Birds of a feather flock together.

Regardless of the outcome of the Ravnsborg impeachment issue, the chances of Kristi Noem being held accountable for her indiscretions are slim and none. It just won't happen in our deep red state.

The State Senate will not convict our AG and remove him from office. Rather, they will simply allow his term to expire at the end of this year and the GOP convention will nominate someone else for the job at their convention this summer.

Have you noticed that the Black Hills are starting to become bare in places? Sadly, the Forest Service is allowing Nieman Enterprises to clear cut thousands of acres in the Hills, and the Forest Service fully knows it is not sustainable. Thune, Rounds and Johnson are asking for thousands more acres. 

