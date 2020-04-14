Your Two Cents for April 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Would like the city to reconsider the closing of the yard waste sites? Having everyone using the landfill is a mess with everyone staying home, cleaning up our properties with no place to put it.

Considering the exponential rise in unemployment attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it would be prudent that every elected official at all levels of government should take a 15 percent cut in their salaries. This would ease the burden on all taxpayers.

Thank you to the Black Hawk fire department for parading through our neighborhood on Good Friday with the Easter bunny. It made my day.

I drove by the old Fitzgerald Stadium compost site late Saturday afternoon and there were people there dancing, drinking, socializing with loud music. When is the city going to smarten up and return this area to a compost drop site?

South Dakota leads the six-state region in per capita positive COVID-19 cases. Is this really the right approach, governor?

If you can sew, make some face masks for the downtown president statues so those who need one can take it and be safe.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0