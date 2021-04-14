Your Two Cents for April 14

No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for the city to pay up.

If recreational marijuana can pass as a stand-alone bill, so be it. The voters were fooled by the inclusions the first time.

When is the RC council and SD tourism going to restrict fire pits? We are in a severe drought. I see fire pits lit and nobody is watching them. They can emit embers that settle in trees or someone’s rooftop that start a fire. Just takes once, folks.

It is amazing that Gov. Noem is still promoting fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year after the fires we have already experienced. This should not be about Republicans versus Democrats but should be about the safety of our national monument.

Let’s give a big shout out and warm welcome to the wonderful young folks attending the FFA convention in Rapid City this week. This is the future of our country, make them feel welcome.

