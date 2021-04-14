 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for April 14

Your Two Cents for April 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for the city to pay up.

If recreational marijuana can pass as a stand-alone bill, so be it. The voters were fooled by the inclusions the first time. 

When is the RC council and SD tourism going to restrict fire pits? We are in a severe drought. I see fire pits lit and nobody is watching them. They can emit embers that settle in trees or someone’s rooftop that start a fire. Just takes once, folks.

It is amazing that Gov. Noem is still promoting fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year after the fires we have already experienced. This should not be about Republicans versus Democrats but should be about the safety of our national monument.

Let’s give a big shout out and warm welcome to the wonderful young folks attending the FFA convention in Rapid City this week. This is the future of our country, make them feel welcome.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Dale Lamphere installs “Community Tapestry” sculpture at Monument Health

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 8
Local

Your Two Cents for April 8

Attorney David Ganje advocates a "standardized" morality test for teachers and argues that only elected representatives, not educators or (by …

Your Two Cents for April 9
Local

Your Two Cents for April 9

The Department of Agriculture and their “scientists” say timber harvests must be reduced 50% to 60% in the Black Hills so the forest can be ma…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Construction continues at West Main and St. Joseph Streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News