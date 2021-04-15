 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 15

Your Two Cents for April 15

Two Cents

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer and just as awe inspiring, but sadly no noise.

Let’s ask all the people involved in fighting fires for their opinion of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before we decide.

Didn’t we just finish putting out multiple wildfires? How can fireworks in the Hills seem like a good decision?

Someone needs to explain why shooting off fireworks made in China and purchased from China is a display of patriotism.

Absolutely no one was "fooled" by the recent marijuana legislation. It passed legally and by a wide margin and Republicans are desperate to negate the will of the people.

Maybe it’s time to go back to paper bags. At least they’re biodegradable and actually better for the plants, not to mention they don’t get hung up in a tree. 

Rep. Dusty Johnson recently said South Dakota's infrastructure is in good shape. He obviously hasn't navigated through the myriad of highway and interstate cone zones that appear every summer in the state.

