 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 15

  • 0
Two Cents

Chris Johnson where’s your head? If you or I were driving on the shoulder and killed a pedestrian we would be behind bars the next day.

How does our state Senate think it's OK to delay the vote regarding Ravnsborg for two months? What is the justification for this kind of delay?

Looks like there are 31 members of the House that should not be returned to their positions by the voters who they're supposed to represent.

A responsible person would ask a legislator why they voted against impeachment before passing judgment. We do not always know the legal process or the entire story.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Rep. Taffy Howard dodged taking a stand on the AG's impeachment. Apparently, making tough choices isn't one of her strong points.

So they are going to hold a petition drive to get signatures to legalize drugs on Easter, the holiest Christian day of the year. And we wonder why our society is going the direction it is.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 9

Your Two Cents for April 9

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…

Your Two Cents for April 13

Your Two Cents for April 13

I am absolutely ashamed that 31 legislators, nearly half of the men and women that took an oath under God to uphold the law, voted to exempt o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News