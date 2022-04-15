Your Two Cents for April 15

Chris Johnson where’s your head? If you or I were driving on the shoulder and killed a pedestrian we would be behind bars the next day.

How does our state Senate think it's OK to delay the vote regarding Ravnsborg for two months? What is the justification for this kind of delay?

Looks like there are 31 members of the House that should not be returned to their positions by the voters who they're supposed to represent.

A responsible person would ask a legislator why they voted against impeachment before passing judgment. We do not always know the legal process or the entire story.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Rep. Taffy Howard dodged taking a stand on the AG's impeachment. Apparently, making tough choices isn't one of her strong points.

So they are going to hold a petition drive to get signatures to legalize drugs on Easter, the holiest Christian day of the year. And we wonder why our society is going the direction it is.

