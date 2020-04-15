Your Two Cents for April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have used the yard waste dump sites for over 25 years and have never been within 15 feet of another person unless I chose to help them unload. I have not yet gone to the landfill because I imagine it is now much more crowded and therefore more unsafe.

I'm getting tired of the constant criticism of the governor for doing a good job of keeping us posted and advising us on the flu crisis.

Are you for real suggesting a study into the wonder drug Trump is touting when all respected medical authorities have said it doesn’t work on COVID-19?

If Gov. Noem won’t issue a general stay home order will she please issue a don’t cross the (Missouri) River order.

Our all-knowing governor just gave us a new state drug motto: "Hydroxychloroquine. We're On It!"

Were the SD citizens consulted about becoming lab rats for drug testing? They can skip me.

Never in the history of our country have Americans been so willing to give up their rights and liberties to try and feel safe.

Way to go Gov. Noem, you once again made national news. Maybe the mayor of Sioux Falls should close his town himself.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0