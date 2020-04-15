Your Two Cents for April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you Governor Noem for you measured, logical, factually based response to the virus. S.D. is indeed not NYC and we do not need to place our state under an unconstitutional Orwellian lock down.

Kristi Noem remains consistent. She continues to govern from behind as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in South Dakota rise every day.

I agree with our governor. If you are out of work and cannot pay the rent or utilities, tough luck. This is South Dakota.

We were at the landfill to dump our yard waste. It was crazy crowded. Please open up the remote sites such as Fitzgerald field. We have never been in close contact with anyone at those sites. It's a much safer solution.

Gov. Noem and the SD GF&P should institute and immediate moratorium on all out-of-state hunting and fishing licenses. Other states have and its been widely applauded.

Gov. Noem is betting on Trump being re-elected and her becoming a major player in the Republican Party, which is why she is putting her own ambition ahead by ignoring the pleas of mayors and physicians.

