Your Two Cents for April 16

I have to give Kristi Noem credit for saying what she thinks. I believe most politicians at least pretend to have some empathy for people who are less fortunate than we are.

A side effect of all the construction is that everyone sees a stretch of open road and starts speeding up to make up time. For example, Sheridan Lake Road from Catron to Jackson Boulevard is essentially a race track.

It is interesting to me that Sen. John Thune votes for the Afghanistan war that cost $3 trillion, 2,000 American lives and over 40,000 Afghanistan citizens' lives, and he wouldn't vote for the $1.9 trillion to fix our roads and bridges.

It is time to put an end to the fireworks this year. Please ban them in Pennington County and also ban the sale of them this year.

The person complaining about fire pits, do you know that not all fire pits are wood burning? A lot of people have gas for pits and those that do have wood burning more than likely have common sense. We are not in a severe drought, otherwise the trees would have burned in the recent fires not just grass.

