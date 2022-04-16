Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name of economic development. Developers and civic leaders, please stop this madness now. If you don't build it, they won't come.

Sen. Schoenbeck put off the AG trial to get past the primary election, saving his GOP senators the embarrassment of answering questions on how they'll vote.

AG Ravnsborg's sheer arrogance and refusal to live up to his oath of office should prevent him from ever holding any public office in the future.

It took a committee of eight legislators at a cost of over $87,000 to discover AG Ravenberg’s sense of entitlement and lack of integrity.

Where is the petition to prohibit recreational marijuana? We don’t need this state to turn into another California or Colorado.

Keep in mind, while it may indeed be the holiest Christian day of the year for you, for others, myself included, it's just another Sunday.

