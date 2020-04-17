Your Two Cents for April 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To everyone that needs a technician to come into their house to fix something, ask the company that you are calling to have the tech wear a face mask. I had two different techs; first one didn't wear one, but the second did.

If the motorcycle rally is held, Sturgis will become the next Smithfield. Let’s not be naive. Bikers are not going to wear protective masks or social distance.

It would be very helpful if Gov. Noem would cite the sources when she claims her decisions are based on “science and data.” Without knowing where her information is coming from, she lacks credibility.

I had a lot of respect for our mayor and thought highly of him until he discussed his disagreement with our governor on the sleaziest TV network, CNN. It won’t be pretty when their reporters and other networks get done badmouthing our state.

Is the president’s attempt to defund the Postal Service an attempt to disallow absentee voting? Isn’t the post office the biggest employer of veterans?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0