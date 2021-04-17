 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for April 17

Your Two Cents for April 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Children fleeing violence, drug wars, and poverty caused by the U.S. addiction to drugs and money deserve our compassion. Where is our governor's humanity and Christianity?

Joe Kirby advocates for open primaries claiming it promotes competition and democracy. We are seeing Democrats' ideas on democracy aren’t we? No true Republican advocates for that form of democracy.

The two-party system is the problem. Partisan politics are destroying our country. More political parties are needed. Permitting plurality elections and coalition building is the solution. If no one political party is in control, each side must listen and work with all other parties or nothing gets accomplished.

The Schroeder Fire burned 2,224 acres, 400-500 residents had to evacuate their homes, hundreds of firefighters fought the fire, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages, animals and birds were killed, fortunately no people were killed. Isn't that enough to not to use fire pits and fireworks?

Drivers, South Canyon Road and West Chicago are residential areas with kids. Slow down. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 14
Local

Your Two Cents for April 14

No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for …

Your Two Cents for April 15
Local

Your Two Cents for April 15

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer …

Your Two Cents for April 13
Local

Your Two Cents for April 13

The Legislature passes a state law forcing women who choose to continue the tradition of dropping their middle name in favor of their married …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Construction continues at West Main and St. Joseph Streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News