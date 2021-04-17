Your Two Cents for April 17

Children fleeing violence, drug wars, and poverty caused by the U.S. addiction to drugs and money deserve our compassion. Where is our governor's humanity and Christianity?

Joe Kirby advocates for open primaries claiming it promotes competition and democracy. We are seeing Democrats' ideas on democracy aren’t we? No true Republican advocates for that form of democracy.

The two-party system is the problem. Partisan politics are destroying our country. More political parties are needed. Permitting plurality elections and coalition building is the solution. If no one political party is in control, each side must listen and work with all other parties or nothing gets accomplished.

The Schroeder Fire burned 2,224 acres, 400-500 residents had to evacuate their homes, hundreds of firefighters fought the fire, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages, animals and birds were killed, fortunately no people were killed. Isn't that enough to not to use fire pits and fireworks?

Drivers, South Canyon Road and West Chicago are residential areas with kids. Slow down.

