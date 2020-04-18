Your Two Cents for April 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the person who commented about Allender having a disagreement about the governor on the sleaziest TV network: All of the TV networks are sleazy, including Fox News.

I sure glad I didn't vote for Mayor Allender. Anyone who joins fake news CNN shouldn't be our mayor. What a shame.

The mayor gave a solid, objective interview on CNN. I applaud him for his willingness to go on national news and talk about facts related to how the pandemic is impacting our community. Far too many people are critics from the sidelines. Thank you Mayor Allender for your leadership during this difficult time.

These kids not doing their online courses should be held accountable, and parents need to enforce it. Students should not get to pass and move on, especially high school students.

What is Gov. Noem trying to prove by wearing a baseball cap during her press briefing? Plus, she said nothing new. Oh wait, wash my hands.

Please take our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms seriously. Leaving firearms in an unlocked vehicle is not responsible gun ownership.

