Your Two Cents for April 19

In response to the comment in Thursday's paper about the bare spots in the Black Hills: The Forest Service has reduced the amount that is being cut. This is the main reason that Rushmore Forest Products in Hill City had to close its doors.

Easter may be "just another Sunday" for you to gather petition signatures, but almost every shop, store and business in the area closes on Easter – just like they do on Christmas.

Republicans, I understand that you are worried about abortion, CRT, immigration, putting religion in our government, all kind of issues your party says you should worry about. That being said, everyday, those same Republican legislators are stealing your money by passing laws that only favor the wealthiest citizens. They’re stealing from you, while you let them take our freedoms away.

I find it interesting that in a race that is supposed to be non-partisan, the Pennington County Republicans won't even allow two of the candidates running for Rapid City School Board to come and speak to them.

