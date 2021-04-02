Your Two Cents for April 2

The Board of Regents has no incentive to reduce costs. They just keep increasing tuition. Students today pay more in a semester than I paid for four years of college in the '70s. There is something wrong here, and it is a blank check for the Regents at the expense of those trying to improve themselves.

Since the US Forest Service is part of the US Department of Agriculture, why not give the timber industry money (subsidies, incentives, grants) like the farmers and ranchers receive.

Gov. Noem stated on FOX News that she was shocked that President Biden's infrastructure plan includes housing and pipes. Does she not understand the meaning of the term infrastructure?

Maybe people should just buy housing that is within their budget or plan better for retirement instead of constantly complaining about their taxes.

My summer watering doesn't go in the sewer system. Yet, I am billed as though it does.

