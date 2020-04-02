Your Two Cents for April 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota makes national news for a state doing little or nothing to stop virus spread.

How accurate is the death toll for the coronavirus? People die every day for various reasons, so how do we know their deaths aren't added into the coronavirus tally?

So the governor wants everyone social distancing. Can she explain why the legislators were not following her request? News video showed all of them standing close together chatting. Why should the public distance ourselves when legislators don't?

Kudos to state legislators for having the wisdom to avoid legislation giving cities increased emergency declaration powers. Looking at what the RC Council has done and tried to do with our tax dollars. Imagine what would happen if they all panicked over a virus?

I called the Pennington County Treasurer's office to ask if they had extended the deadline for real estate taxes due on April 30 and was told it was not possible for them to do that. Really? Why? The federal government extended their deadline to July 15 for income taxes due to the coronavirus crisis.

