Your Two Cents for April 2

I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him or Sheriff Volek to wonder why there was no dead deer on the highway to back his story but there was a lighted flashlight and Boever’s glasses are on the car’s passenger seat. Do they have no humanity, no sense of remorse for the pain inflicted and loss of life?

Amazing when confronted with the impeachment of Ravnsborg for killing a man the immediate response is "what about Ted Kennedy?" Two wrongs do not equal a right, at least not for most folks!

So, with the new big growing population numbers, how are we going to supply them with water?

The city sets standard heights around historical buildings, yet when they want to, they break the rules they have set. The St Joe St. Block 5 is just one example. So much for setting standards.

The youth letters are interesting but a word of sincere advice for the military-aged young man wanting US soldiers sent to Ukraine. As a Vietnam veteran, I will advise you to be careful what you wish for. Read the history of Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and the number of American young men and women who were maimed and killed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0