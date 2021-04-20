Your Two Cents for April 20

Gov. Noem has the Christian duty to keep the oath she took to the citizens of South Dakota, not to rebuild Central America. She is doing a fantastic job in spite of the nay-sayers.

Perhaps Gov. Noem would do well to follow the advice most parents give their children, "If you can't say anything good, don't say anything at all."

It’s very sad that foreign students come to the USA to fill the jobs that we can’t because our young people won’t work. It’s an eye-opening experience and many life skills will be obtained.

City clean up is this week. Hope the people using the city's Cornerstone Mission, Love Ink, Care Center and the Hope Center get involved in this free city event.

When it comes to voting, my view is that voting is a privilege afforded citizens in good standing.

When is someone going to protest that there are too many policemen and women are being killed.

As far as I'm concerned, marijuana is legal on July 1.

