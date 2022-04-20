 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 20

  • 0
Two Cents

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Noem thinks we need even more people invading our state. The Black Hills are full, but there is plenty of space where she comes from East River.

Accusations such as “they are stealing your money” may stir up the population but need to be supported by facts. Channel your energies to improve your position rather than denigrate another’s.

People need to realize that the Republican Party is the autocratic choice. If you’re not happy with our democracy and freedoms and you think to live like people in Russia, under Putin’s rule, is the way forward, then the Republican Party should be your choice.

If you think logging is winding down, drive 14A SW out of Deadwood and you’ll see acre after acre of denuded land, and if you’re not convinced, drive down Rochford Road from 14A and see mile after mile of torn up ground stripped of every tree. Whether lost to the timber industry or to neverending development, it is a very sad sight.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 15

Your Two Cents for April 15

Chris Johnson where’s your head? If you or I were driving on the shoulder and killed a pedestrian we would be behind bars the next day.

Your Two Cents for April 14

Your Two Cents for April 14

A majority of SD House Republicans voted against impeaching Ravnsborg. He was impeached thanks to Democrats pushing the vote over the finish l…

Watch Now: Related Video

This new technique could potentially find alien life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News