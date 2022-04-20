Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Noem thinks we need even more people invading our state. The Black Hills are full, but there is plenty of space where she comes from East River.

Accusations such as “they are stealing your money” may stir up the population but need to be supported by facts. Channel your energies to improve your position rather than denigrate another’s.

People need to realize that the Republican Party is the autocratic choice. If you’re not happy with our democracy and freedoms and you think to live like people in Russia, under Putin’s rule, is the way forward, then the Republican Party should be your choice.

If you think logging is winding down, drive 14A SW out of Deadwood and you’ll see acre after acre of denuded land, and if you’re not convinced, drive down Rochford Road from 14A and see mile after mile of torn up ground stripped of every tree. Whether lost to the timber industry or to neverending development, it is a very sad sight.

