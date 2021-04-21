 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 21

Your Two Cents for April 21

Two Cents

Many harshly criticized Gov. Noem for her slogan, "Meth, we're on it." In reality, she was a visionary by foreseeing that the majority of South Dakota voters were potheads.  Now, a simple update will suffice: "Pot, we're on it."

Just watched your video on St. Joe construction traffic. Keep up the unfettered growth and we can look like that 24/7. 

When the Forest Service creates federal ATV trails, they should be absolutely responsible for dust control and law enforcement instead of passing the buck to the county taxpayers.   

Let me guess, you get to decide who is a citizen in good standing. In a democracy, voting is a right, not a privilege.

Not enough workers for our local service industry? Gee, that’s such a shame. Hopefully, everyone visits somewhere else and the hotels close and the owners go back wherever they came from.

Gov. Noem will stop illegal immigrants from coming into SD, unless they work for certain meatpackers.

