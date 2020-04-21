Your Two Cents for April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So the golf courses are open, but the remote yard waste sites are closed. Makes no sense.

The gun owners who fail to properly secure the weapon in their vehicle and do not lock the vehicle should be heavily fined and possibly spent 30 days in jail for being an accomplice to theft. Other owners might wake up.

If the worst thing you can find to complain about concerning Gov. Noem’s press conference is that she wore a baseball cap, then she must be doing a pretty good job.

Yes, there have been about 11,000 COVID-19 tests in SD, but we have a population over 850,000. Given the hotbed of infections in and around Sioux Falls, that number is a huge red flag. How about testing 100,000 or more?

The World Health Organization gave explicit warnings about the risk of COVID-19 in early January. What took our government so long to respond?

Thank you to Orion and Stacy Potter for their wonderful concert in the RC Alps Park Apartment parking lot. A surprise for one mother and a real treat for many more.

