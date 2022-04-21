 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 21

  • 0
Two Cents

We need more Marjorie Taylor Greenes in Congress. The fact that the left can’t stand her means she is effective and over the target. Taffy Howard will be equally as effective and not just occupy the Congressional back bench doing surveys and writing go-nowhere legislation.

Rep. Ladner, South Dakota has a two-legged tax structure, property taxes and sales tax. How can lowering property tax be accomplished without requiring an increase in sales tax? What is sorely needed is a "three-legged stool" that includes an income tax enabling a more fair tax structure.

Let me see if I have this straight. Ethics complaints about the governor are investigated by a closed door accountability board whose members are appointed by the governor? How convenient. 

One family's junk will become mine and your junk no matter what the city of Rapid City does, for example shutting down the West Blvd. N. yard waste, recycle site. If I lived next door (new apartment building), I wouldn't want that site next to my residence either!  

People are also reading…

If you truly want to see a change for the Black Hills and South Dakota, we must realize we need a two-party system. I know we are supposed to have one, but the power hungry Republicans of this state are submitting their will and not the people's will. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 15

Your Two Cents for April 15

Chris Johnson where’s your head? If you or I were driving on the shoulder and killed a pedestrian we would be behind bars the next day.

Your Two Cents for April 19

Your Two Cents for April 19

In response to the comment in Thursday's paper about the bare spots in the Black Hills: The Forest Service has reduced the amount that is bein…

Your Two Cents for April 20

Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Watch Now: Related Video

Doorbell footage shows mountain lion visiting California man's front porch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News