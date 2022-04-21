Your Two Cents for April 21

We need more Marjorie Taylor Greenes in Congress. The fact that the left can’t stand her means she is effective and over the target. Taffy Howard will be equally as effective and not just occupy the Congressional back bench doing surveys and writing go-nowhere legislation.

Rep. Ladner, South Dakota has a two-legged tax structure, property taxes and sales tax. How can lowering property tax be accomplished without requiring an increase in sales tax? What is sorely needed is a "three-legged stool" that includes an income tax enabling a more fair tax structure.

Let me see if I have this straight. Ethics complaints about the governor are investigated by a closed door accountability board whose members are appointed by the governor? How convenient.

One family's junk will become mine and your junk no matter what the city of Rapid City does, for example shutting down the West Blvd. N. yard waste, recycle site. If I lived next door (new apartment building), I wouldn't want that site next to my residence either!

If you truly want to see a change for the Black Hills and South Dakota, we must realize we need a two-party system. I know we are supposed to have one, but the power hungry Republicans of this state are submitting their will and not the people's will.

