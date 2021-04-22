 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 22

Two Cents

So the person had a burn permit. Don't burn permits come with some conditions such as wind speed and wind direction and fire suppression equipment?

May it hereby be stated that "executive orders" hold just about as much authority and meaning as "meth, we're on it."

Thank you, Dr. Hubner, for your column. It is more than past time for an in the weeds analysis of the wage and benefits structure, especially that which exists in the Rapid City and Black Hills area. 

The diatribe by Dr. Hubner toward people who have a different political opinion is stunning. Will he be one of the "experts" David Ganje thinks we should sign a loyalty oath to?

By someone referring to those that choose to use marijuana as a pothead makes me think you just got done watching "Reefer Madness" that was made in 1936. It goes to show how some are still so misinformed and at the same time the movie shows how long it’s been in society.

The age limits on the vaccine need to be expanded. Younger teens are getting summer jobs, such as my 15 1/2 year old grandsons, and need protection from all the unmasked customers.

