Your Two Cents for April 22

No COVID-19 testing supplies equals under-reporting. Misinformation creates a false sense of security. Wake up Pennington County.

The price of oil has been $20 a barrel and under for a week now. What is up with gas prices not going down?

The banishment of the Pine Ridge teacher is just another reason why business will not invest in the reservation.

The gun owners who fail to properly secure the weapons in their vehicles and do not lock them should be heavily fined and possibly spent 30 days in jail for being an accomplice to theft. Other owners might wake up.

If the World Health Organization gave “explicit” warnings in January, why didn’t Europe, Canada and the rest of the world take so long to respond?

Large meatpacking plants always have and always will always put production and profits ahead of employee safety, improving little from the days of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.”

I was sorry to hear that Jim Holland is retiring from the RC Journal. I have always enjoyed his columns, whether it was sports or the Northern Hills or whatever he was writing about. He was talented and he’ll be missed.

