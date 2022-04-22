 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 22

  • 0
Two Cents

The closure of the West Blvd. North recycling area is not appreciated. You are punishing the majority of the residents who use that facility because of a few people. The fact that it's a North Rapid facility adds to the decision.

A big thank you to all of those wonderful givers who are cleaning up Rapid City. You make a difference!

Anyone who thinks we need more in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene are truly unhinged, scary human beings who have no understanding of the US Constitution or the Rule of Law.

We have a two-party political system in South Dakota, the other party simply self-destructed. They are a victim of Biden's screw-ups.

If Republicans are so terrible, how is it that they keep getting re-elected to our state legislature year after year?

If doctors are treating colds and other viral diseases with penicillin, it may help explain why we have a syphilis outbreak. Penicillin has no effect on viruses. The improper use of this antibiotic may indicate there are other medical mistakes exacerbating this outbreak.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 20

Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Your Two Cents for April 19

Your Two Cents for April 19

In response to the comment in Thursday's paper about the bare spots in the Black Hills: The Forest Service has reduced the amount that is bein…

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News