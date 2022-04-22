Your Two Cents for April 22

The closure of the West Blvd. North recycling area is not appreciated. You are punishing the majority of the residents who use that facility because of a few people. The fact that it's a North Rapid facility adds to the decision.

A big thank you to all of those wonderful givers who are cleaning up Rapid City. You make a difference!

Anyone who thinks we need more in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene are truly unhinged, scary human beings who have no understanding of the US Constitution or the Rule of Law.

We have a two-party political system in South Dakota, the other party simply self-destructed. They are a victim of Biden's screw-ups.

If Republicans are so terrible, how is it that they keep getting re-elected to our state legislature year after year?

If doctors are treating colds and other viral diseases with penicillin, it may help explain why we have a syphilis outbreak. Penicillin has no effect on viruses. The improper use of this antibiotic may indicate there are other medical mistakes exacerbating this outbreak.

