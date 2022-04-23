Your Two Cents for April 23

Don't be so naive to think that implementing an income tax in South Dakota would lower sales and property taxes. You'll just have yet another tax to pay.

Two interesting articles in Thursday's Journal. In one, NDN Collective displays anger and loud protests. In the other, the Journey On group shows compassion and is actively involved with helping people. Which one would you support?

Supporting radicals like Cortez, Talib, Pressley and Omar totally eradicates the validity of any Marjorie Taylor Greene complaints.

Citizens of Georgia are attempting to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off this fall's ballot because of her traitorous involvement in trying to undermine the results of a fair and free presidential election. Her seditious activities render her unfit to hold public office.

To say that South Dakota has a two-party system is laughable. We have had Republican rule since the 1970s and the level of things like nepotism is merely part of that entrenched culture.

