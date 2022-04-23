 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 23

  • 0
Two Cents

Don't be so naive to think that implementing an income tax in South Dakota would lower sales and property taxes. You'll just have yet another tax to pay.

Two interesting articles in Thursday's Journal. In one, NDN Collective displays anger and loud protests. In the other, the Journey On group shows compassion and is actively involved with helping people. Which one would you support?

Supporting radicals like Cortez, Talib, Pressley and Omar totally eradicates the validity of any Marjorie Taylor Greene complaints.

Citizens of Georgia are attempting to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off this fall's ballot because of her traitorous involvement in trying to undermine the results of a fair and free presidential election. Her seditious activities render her unfit to hold public office.

To say that South Dakota has a two-party system is laughable. We have had Republican rule since the 1970s and the level of things like nepotism is merely part of that entrenched culture.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 20

Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Your Two Cents for April 19

Your Two Cents for April 19

In response to the comment in Thursday's paper about the bare spots in the Black Hills: The Forest Service has reduced the amount that is bein…

Watch Now: Related Video

You can sometimes see the International Space Station from your house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News