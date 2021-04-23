Your Two Cents for April 23

So am I the only one who is skeptical that an arsonist set fire to an already burnt slash pile?

Why would authorities allow a burn permit to anyone in this area where it is way too dry and windy for this to be safe? At the very least, the person obtaining the permit should sign a waiver taking responsibility for any damage and/or liability as a cause of the fire getting out of control.

Thank you, Kristi Noem, for banning a vaccine passport — something the government has repeatedly said it's not going to create. Fighting fictional "threats" is a terrific use of your time.

It would really be odd if one had to thank the COVID pandemic for raising wages in Rapid City wouldn't it?

Mr. Goodwin may want to stick to South Dakota politics as foreign policy doesn't appear to be his strong suit. We have troops in many other countries around the world and for good reasons — none have attacked us.

Thanks to all the groups, businesses and individuals cleaning up litter in Rapid City. In spite of the weather, our city looks much better and still two days to go.

