Your Two Cents for April 23

The city closed businesses in an effort to "flatten the curve." Well, the curve has been flat at zero. Let's go back to work.

Isn’t reopening business contrary to the science just a government-sanctioned form of assisted suicide? I thought that was illegal. Guess we all have a right to die after all.

I would think it is the responsibility of all large employers to test all of their workers for the COVID-19 virus to protect them and their businesses.

Barely over 300 tests done in Pennington County. That's not even a measurable percentage. Don't let West River become the next hot spot.

Kudos to the new owners of Baken Park for updating the facade. We’re looking forward to seeing what businesses will be going in there when the project is done.

It is unbelievable that the Solid Waste Division thinks that they are following CDC guidelines by forcing everyone in Rapid City to go to the same place to dispose of their yard waste. If you have taken anything to the yard waste facility at the land fill you know how ridiculous this policy is that concentrates people in one location.

