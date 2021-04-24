Your Two Cents for April 24

The most recent executive order by Kristi Noem is just another one of her always coming up with a "solution looking for a problem."

Can my congressional delegation explain to me why I can look at a tag on my t-shirts and see where they were made, but I can't have a label on my meat telling me where it's from. Wouldn't it be nice to promote South Dakota raised beef instead of wondering if it came from Brazil or Canada?

Please, get vaccinated. If not for yourself, do it out of respect for those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. We want to get back to normal.

To the writer who took exception to the "diatribe" by Dr. Hubner: The column was fact-filled so I don't understand why you think any political opinion was expressed. The closest he came to an opinion was describing our governor's inclination to scapegoat those not of her specific social-political persuasions.

I can't wait until I have the opportunity to vote for our governor. Two Cents is going to blow up when she wins by a landslide.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0