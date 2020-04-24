Your Two Cents for April 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone needs to wear a mask and get back to work. If we don't get to work soon there will be major civil unrest and violence in our cities.

Bravo to Governor Noem for standing for what’s right and not being led by the mayors, but for following the Constitution and her faith. She’s done a great job during corona.

All those willing to sacrifice themselves to save the economy, please step to the front of the line and become a hero.

The summer Olympics, major sporting events, concert tours, etc. have been cancelled but South Dakotans are so much smarter that we will hold the rally. Maybe we can hit Noem's prediction of 600,000.

West River should open sooner than East River. Many miles of low density land between the two.

Why is it safe to shop at Walmart, Sam's, Menard's where there are crowds but not safe to go to restaurants, bowling alleys, bars?

Another absolutely gorgeous evening ruined by fire pits. Please, people, so many of us have asthma and once the smoke gets trapped in the house it becomes a legitimate health concern for many of us.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0