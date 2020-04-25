Your Two Cents for April 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota has a "Rainy Day Fund" and COVID-19 is an economic torrent. How about using the citizens' "Rainy Day Fund" to help balance the state, county, city and school district budgets for the direct benefit of the citizens?

Please, please open the public restrooms in the public parks. Do you really think people are going to go home to use the restroom when there are bushes and coverings nearby? Not a chance. I’ve seen it multiple times.

So, the solid waste division is short-staffed and has no plans to open the yard waste collection sites. When do we get a reduction in the fee for garbage pickup?

We can’t realistically expect businesses to remain closed for months — many would never reopen. The city’s plan seems reasonable, but if you’re not comfortable with it, don’t leave your house.

With Congress handing out all the COVID-19 stimulus money, just where are they getting the money from?

Hope Kristi Noem doesn’t add us to run tests on injecting disinfectant into our bodies to clean out our lungs as our president suggested.

