Your Two Cents for April 26

It was nice to see the Journal speak out about Tonchi Weaver’s remarks. However, the Journal and our local television stations have given all of these fringe groups “media cred” and a platform to espouse their vitriolic drivel, by allowing them op-ed space/air time. It is one thing to publish their letters to the editor but allowing these same “wing-nuts” to write op-ed pieces is inexcusable and has nothing to do with anyone's First Amendment rights.

The lady simply called out a group who think it is acceptable for one of its members to commit murder in one of her hotel rooms. What’s the matter with that?

I love reading the political back and forth in the two cents column each day. But, know this, if Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, G. H. W. Bush, or G. W. Bush were attempting to run for President in the Trump-controlled Republican Party, they would be laughed off the planet.

Interesting that Jeffries is claiming to be a so called consultant/ expert when his primary interest is to see how much money can be made off another addictive product.

