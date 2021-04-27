Your Two Cents for April 27

If athletics weren't mandated by almighty God and parents, we wouldn't be having COVID troubles with coaches and yes, my boys were high school wrestlers.

After reading the article about the Central wrestling coaches, it looks like yet another example of RCAS administration lack of respect and appreciation. The two coaches have 15 and 20 years respectively and the district fires them for their first violation without due process.

Why would a coach think it would be OK to override an order from the RCAS board on a safety/health issue during a pandemic that has faced the entire world?

To everyone who think the police should be defunded, I think you should go to the police academy, do the simulator, then decide if you want to be a police officer.

The government should have given all of the essential workers the extra $400 per week instead of the unemployed as they deserve it more than the unemployed.

Kudos to Gov. Noem for refusing illegal immigrants. If Biden insists on flooding the country with illegals, let him send them to Delaware.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0