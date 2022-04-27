Your Two Cents for April 27

Many, many thanks to the two gentlemen outside Lowe’s on Thursday who helped me chase down my wind-blown items. Chivalry and kindness still exist.

Way to go Elon! About time we heard the conservative story for a change.

With the massive expansion/population explosion being "planned" for Rapid City, we may as well just call it the Los Angeles of the Prairie. We can fence in an area of the remaining Black Hills, put in a few of our remaining wildlife, and then sit back and enjoy the traffic, smog and problems of big city life.

Deadwood will soon be charging for parking in what have previously been free parking lots. There will be an employee parking permit fee of $50 a month. If Deadwood businesses think they are having trouble finding help now, wait until the employees find it will cost $600 a year to work there.

To say that South Dakota has a two party system is laughable. We have had Republican rule since the 1970s and the level of things like nepotism is merely part of that entrenched culture.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0