Your Two Cents for April 28

Two Cents

The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe Noem should ban it.

To the people complaining about Rapid City growing, we cannot stop people from moving to Rapid City and complaining about it does nothing. You have options. South Dakota is a rural state. There are many less populated areas to live.

The two cents comment that the lady simply called out a group that thinks it's acceptable for one of them to commit murder appalled me. I am shocked the Journal would publish such a comment when I know they reject much less controversial statements.

Intimidating businesses into underwriting the blatant racism of the NDN Collective is already beginning to backfire.  Many who care less about having the universal “used for everything” label applied to them strongly agree with Tonchi Weaver and Uhre family.

We see the Ukranians willing to fight to their death for freedom. This should give us pause and be a reminder of what we so flippant take for granted in our own country.

