Your Two Cents for April 28

Money talks. We know for sure as RC area sellers are selling homes at astronomically high prices to out-of-state buyers, not giving the local first-time home buyers a chance to put offers in. In 3 to 5 years these home buyers will have to foreclose because the economy won’t be able to sustain the high-price market.

Private freight rail pays for itself and is profitable. Amtrak has never made money and is asking for over $3 billion taxpayer dollars in 2021. There is not a single passenger rail service in the world that is not subsidized.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine was such a “freeing” experience; I felt like I was going to survive.

By calling anyone a pothead shows the level of ignorance that one has regarding the various health reasons some people have because they choose to use cannabis instead of alcohol or opioids. It’s time to grow up with the name calling and read and research about its benefits.

Would like to thank the lady with the red coat and border collie. See her walking the bike path and many times picking up trash. Too bad more people don't make the effort.

