Your Two Cents for April 28

Thank you Mayor Allender for considering the reopening of businesses. It’s time. Far too many people have been deeply hurt by this nightmare.

Who determines whether a group at a restaurant was properly quarantined together or not before going out to dinner?

Will a police officer be placed at each business to monitor the number of patrons and check their temperature?

As a resident of Rapid City, I think opening businesses in the city is premature.

Let's please have these senior graduations at the football fields, bring your chairs. If you don't feel they should have graduation, don't go.

I hope by now they have decided to cancel the rally in August. We don't need all those people coming here from out of state and the world and bringing their germs with them.

If you can't provide dumpsters for the sites maybe you could provide free yard waste bags for people that want to be responsible for a clean and safe city.

Congratulation to RC Stevens High School on their selection as the best High School in South Dakota and one of top 2000 in America! “Nothing Greater than a Raider!”

