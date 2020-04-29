Your Two Cents for April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mount Rushmore fireworks show July 2020. Come for the fireworks and stay to recover from catching COVID-19.

It's painfully obvious that you carry a bigoted stereotype of the “germy” people that attend the rally rather than a premature concern for where we will stand with COVID-19 by August.

For those of you that believe opening businesses is premature then perhaps you should stay home and not worry about those who need income to survive.

If businesses open, someone should temperature-check customers coming into the business. Customers should be required to wear face masks inside.

Mt. Rushmore Road was a mess for two years and now it's been a mess for another two months to install handicap sidewalks. Seems like a little common sense was missing in the state and city to not do this during the reconstruction.

Jessica Castleberry has a lot of nerve putting the word "re-elect" on her campaign signs. She was appointed to her Senate seat by Kristi Noem four months ago and has never been elected to anything.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0